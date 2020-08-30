JOHN EDWARD BENNETT

May 28, 1947 - August 13, 2020

John Edward Bennett, age 73, of La Quinta, CA passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2020 at his home from natural causes. Preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Annie (Holmes) Bennett.

John is survived by his son, Nathan John Bennett, daughter-in-law, Megan (Stock) Bennett, grandson, Banks Preston Bennett, sister, Nancy (Bennett) Dodson, brother-in-law, Michael Dodson, niece, Shelley, nephew, Steven, as well as many close friends.

John was born in West Seattle, WA on May 28, 1947 and attended West Seattle High School, lettering in golf. His family relocated to Huntsville, AL his senior year, where he graduated from highschool. He went on to Auburn University to study and moved to San Francisco in the late 60s. He lived throughout California, but settled in Bakersfield to raise his son. He retired to La Quinta, CA and enjoyed having his family visit to swim and golf. John enjoyed skiing, golf, boating and was a San Francisco 49er season ticket holder for over 20 years. His favorite place to vacation and spend time with family was Lake Chelan in Washington state.

John was a loving and devoted father and made sure to be at every practice and game of the many sports his son played growing up. He loved being able to share his love of football, skiing, boating and golf with his son and the memories of many great trips and games will be cherished. He was a proud grandfather and was able to celebrate his grandson's first birthday in June. John will be best remembered for his sense of humor and ability to connect and talk to everyone.

John wishes to spend eternity on the water, so his ashes will be spread at Lake Chelan at a later date. A bench will be dedicated with a plaque at the lake in his memory.