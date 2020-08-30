JOHN EDWIN WARD

October 30, 1927 - August 21, 2020

Eternal life began for John, 92 on August 21, 2020. John was born in Madill, Oklahoma to parents Claude and Wanda Ward.

John is preceded in death by wife Dorothy, and his oldest son Daniel. He leaves behind his sister, Virginia Sikes and sons Bob and Mike Coble. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, plus additional family and friends.

A visitation will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. and a Graveside Service at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.