John Edwin Ward
JOHN EDWIN WARD
October 30, 1927 - August 21, 2020

Eternal life began for John, 92 on August 21, 2020. John was born in Madill, Oklahoma to parents Claude and Wanda Ward.

John is preceded in death by wife Dorothy, and his oldest son Daniel. He leaves behind his sister, Virginia Sikes and sons Bob and Mike Coble. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, plus additional family and friends.

A visitation will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. and a Graveside Service at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Park
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
6613665766
