JOHN F. CROWTHER
1923 - 2020 John F. Crowther "Jack" passed away on April 21st. He was 96 years old. Jack had long and happy life. He was married for 73 years to the love of his life, Betty. His children, Geoffrey and Susan, their spouses, Lane and David, and his grandchildren Sterling and Morgan loved him dearly. He was a Renaissance man and always had a great story to share. Jack earned his Ph.D. from the University of Southern California. Jack and Betty were enthusiastic fans of the USC football program and often sported matching Trojan sweatshirts during football season. Jack had a long career as a Sociology professor at California State University Northridge. He educated students there from 1961 to 1990 and was instrumental in developing the social statistics computer laboratory for the Sociology department. Jack and Betty spent many hours exploring the desert southwest before moving to Bear Valley Springs near Tehachapi in 1990. They had logged many miles by the time they moved to Bakersfield in 2006. All during their retirement they continued to travel across the southwestern desert with their many friends. Jack was fortunate to have lived a long, happy life. He enjoyed his family and friends and will be remembered for his intellect, his expansive knowledge of social issues, politics, science and the southwest. To honor Jack's memory, donations can be made to Shriners Children's Hospital, the USC Foundation or the CSUN Foundation.
1923 - 2020 John F. Crowther "Jack" passed away on April 21st. He was 96 years old. Jack had long and happy life. He was married for 73 years to the love of his life, Betty. His children, Geoffrey and Susan, their spouses, Lane and David, and his grandchildren Sterling and Morgan loved him dearly. He was a Renaissance man and always had a great story to share. Jack earned his Ph.D. from the University of Southern California. Jack and Betty were enthusiastic fans of the USC football program and often sported matching Trojan sweatshirts during football season. Jack had a long career as a Sociology professor at California State University Northridge. He educated students there from 1961 to 1990 and was instrumental in developing the social statistics computer laboratory for the Sociology department. Jack and Betty spent many hours exploring the desert southwest before moving to Bear Valley Springs near Tehachapi in 1990. They had logged many miles by the time they moved to Bakersfield in 2006. All during their retirement they continued to travel across the southwestern desert with their many friends. Jack was fortunate to have lived a long, happy life. He enjoyed his family and friends and will be remembered for his intellect, his expansive knowledge of social issues, politics, science and the southwest. To honor Jack's memory, donations can be made to Shriners Children's Hospital, the USC Foundation or the CSUN Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 6, 2020.