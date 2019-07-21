|
JOHN FARNSWORTH HILL
December 10, 1935 - July 13, 2019
John passed away peacefully. He was born in Henryetta, Oklahoma to parents Thomas Miles Hill and Elizabeth Adaline Hill. His family moved to Indio, California in 1939. He graduated from Coachella Valley High School in 1953.
He joined the Air Force in 1954, was trained as a Russian linguist, and was stationed in Germany. Whilst at a Church of Christ Lectureship in Frankfurt he met an English woman Dorothy Jean Chappell. They married in England in 1957. In 1958 they moved to Colorado where John studied Mining Engineering at the Colorado School of Mines. Many years later he graduated with a degree in Geology from Cal State University Bakersfield.
He worked as a Land Surveyor for Penner Construction in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska. Then for Williams Brothers in the oilfield construction industry in Alaska, Libya, Pennsylvania and retired from Bechtel at Elk Hills NPR 1 in California. Later he came out of retirement to work another 15months for Fluor Daniels in Russia.
John was always an avid reader and very knowledgeable. He assumed many roles in his life; youngest of 6 children, tuba player, football player, serviceman in the Air Force, taxi cab driver, surveyor, business owner, Chieftain of the Kern County Scottish Society (Lamont Clan), dance partner, husband and father. And a great example of how to be all those people. He loved his family and having everyone over. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren always brought a smile to his face.
John is greatly missed by his wife of 61years, Dorothy and his children Thomas Hill (Diana), Jennifer Hardin (Terry) and Geoffrey Hill (Margo). Grandchildren: Krisetta Worsham and Ginell McDonough; Lisa Wells (Pete), Ty Hardin (Kimber), John Hardin, Blanche Hardin; Bailey Torres (Frank) and Terrance Hill (Angela); and Eleven Great- Grandchildren and a baby boy on the way.
Military Memorial Service on July 25th 9:15am at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, Ca. Followed by a 'Celebration of Life' at 11:30am Westside Church of Christ, 7300 Stockdale Hwy.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 21, 2019