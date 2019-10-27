|
|
JOHN FRANCIS HALLUM
Sept. 13, 1944 - Sept. 20, 2019
John Hallum born Sept. 13, 1944. Our Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Pa, John F. Hallum entered Eternal Life on Sept. 20, 2019.
John loved his Lord and was a member of Laurelglen Bible Church.
Celebration of Life will be Friday, Nov. 1st at 11:00 am at Laurelglen Bible Church, 2801 Ashe Rd, Bakersfield. Reception to follow. Interment will be Monday, Nov. 4th at 2:00pm, at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA 93203.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 27, 2019