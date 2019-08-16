|
JOHN G. EVELYN (JERRY)
June 10, 1920 - August 6, 2019
John G. Evelyn (Jerry), 99 years, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. Born in Culver City, CA. the 6th of 7 children. HS and College in So Cal, sang in choir performing in SC area. Beach fun/surfing with brothers and friends. Married Betty Lou Randall (Forever love) February 13, 1941 in Mesa, Arizona LDS Temple. Worked for Chevron 37 years. Served in the Navy in WWII. Moved family to Bakersfield and loved Kern River. Swam there with family and friends his whole life. Loved gardening, the outdoors, swimming, hiking, boating, skiing, tennis, surfing and skating (with grandkids).
Survived by brother David Evelyn and 5 children; Diane Ellison, Judy (Ken) Evelyn, Marjorie (John) Hasler, John S (Evelyn) Evelyn, William (Karen) Evelyn, 22 awesome grandchildren, 102 precious great grand children, 6 fabulous great great grandchildren. A full and happy life but his greatest joy was his family. Above all things he wanted to be a "Good" Father. All 172 of us cheer his success.
Service will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:30 am., 2828 McCray St., Bakersfield, CA 93308.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 16, 2019