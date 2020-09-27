John Garner

John (Jay) Wyatt Garner

John (Jay) Wyatt Garner was born in Independence, MO in 1936 to Marvin and Fannie Garner. He had 2 siblings Melvin and Marvelene.

In 1941 the family moved to Arvin, CA. Jay attended the local schools there and graduated from Arvin High in 1954. After graduation Jay joined the Navy.

In 1956 Jay met Joanne Ware and married her 4 months later. They had 2 children Gregory and Monica. They were together for almost 55 years before Joanne passed away in 2011.

Jay loved playing the guitar and banjo and spent many nights playing music with his friends. He also had a huge interest in Airplanes especially older Military planes.

Jay worked most of his life in the Carpet and Interior design business. He and Joanne even owned an Interior Design store for several years. Later he worked as a Finance Manager at several different Car Dealerships.

Jay passed away after a brief stay at Memorial Hospital. The family would like to thank the amazing Nurses, Doctors and staff that took such good care of him during that time.

Jay was proceeded in death by his parents, siblings and his wife Joanne. He leaves behind his Daughter Monica,her husband Dan and their 2 Children Nick and Rebecca. Also his Son Greg and his 2 Children Alix (Dan) and Rhys. And 2 Great grandchildren Christopher and Stacy.

Graveside services will be held September 28th at 10:00 am at Union Cemetery. Condolences may be left on the online guest book at www.bashamfuneralcare.com