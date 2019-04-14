Home

John Gilbert Doolittle

John Gilbert Doolittle Obituary

JOHN GILBERT DOOLITTLE
August 22, 1934 - April 5, 2019

John Gilbert Doolittle died at home on April 5, 2019.

John Doolittle is survived by the "love of his life", Patti Doolittle; his children; Lindy Kehler, Jeany Lindberg, Jody Delsigne, and Mark Doolittle; 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. One niece Diana and 2 nephews!

Mass will be held Wed. April 17, 11:00 a.m. at O.L.P.H. Church 124 Columbus St. following will be burial 1:15 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery 30339 E. Bear Mountain Blvd. Arvin, California

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 14, 2019
