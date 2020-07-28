JOHN JOSEPH PURCELL, JR. (JOHNNY)

May 9, 1958 - July 17, 2020

A Legacy of Love and Laughter

Johnny Purcell left us too soon on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was a young 62.

Born in Oakland, California, he was the sixth of seven children of John and Alice Purcell, who emigrated from County Tipperary, Ireland, in the late 1940s.

Johnny was a long-term and loyal resident of Bakersfield. He attended Saint Francis Elementary School and graduated from Garces High School as a member of the proud class of 1976. He was a star athlete in several sports, had good looks, charm, a sense of humor, and a great attitude that endeared him to all - especially his classmates. Johnny's many high school friends became a "band of brothers" who remain close to this day.

Johnny continued his education at Bakersfield College, where he became a star football player. He was awarded a football scholarship to the University of San Diego (USD) and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business in 1982. While at USD, Johnny applied his natural leadership talents to help establish the USD Rugby Team. He was also a founding player and coach of the Kern County Rugby Club. During time off from college, Johnny worked at the Southern Pacific Railroad, following in the footsteps of his father, John Purcell, Sr., and his older brothers, Patrick and Thomas.

After college, Johnny returned to Bakersfield where he worked as a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch and an independent business consultant.

In 1988 he married Valerie Van Horne and they had four children. Johnny's four children were his greatest joy in life: Michael (Mick) Purcell, John Purcell III, Gabrielle Purcell-Frost (and her husband, son-in-law Jacob Frost), and Nina Purcell.

Johnny was an inspiration to many and a friend to all. He was recently inducted into the USD and Kern County Hall of Fame, two richly-deserved honors.

Johnny was beloved by his siblings: Patrick Purcell, Tom Purcell, Ann Marie Purcell, Margaret Purcell, Mary Purcell-Morphis, and Michael Purcell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his older sister, Ann Marie, and his nephew, Ryan Morphis. Johnny touched the lives of all who knew him with his love, support, humor, and quick wit. He brightened up the day anytime he was with his family and friends. He will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace loving father, uncle, brother, and friend.

Information on his service can be found by going online to johnnypurcell.com