JOHN KLAUS LARSON

May 6, 1971 - June 18, 2020

Our beloved son and brother, John Klaus Larson, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 18, 2020. A graveside service for immediate family was held at Shafter Memorial Cemetery on June 19.

John was born to Gordon and Jean Larson on May 6, 1971, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where he lived most of his life before the family moved to Bakersfield in 2009. Although he suffered brain damage at birth, which left him severely mentally and physically disabled, he was truly a blessing to his family and to all who knew him.

He loved people, waving or shaking their hands, always with a smile that lit up his eyes. His weekly trip to Vons on Stockdale, where they gave him a flower, brought him much joy. He loved his often-repaired stuffed cat, Kitty, and would lay his head on him every night. But, most of all, John loved going to church each Sunday to "sing" praises to his Lord and Savior. Although mostly non-verbal, he always had a thank you to anyone who did anything for him.

One of his boyhood teachers wrote in sympathy saying John was her best teacher, teaching her that anyone could be happy, never to underestimate anyone, persistence, and the value of a smile. Another teacher wrote that God used John to spread kindness and love in this world. Job well done, John. RIP.

John is survived by his parents Gordon and Jean (Stuebbe) Larson, his brothers, Peter (Debbie) Larson, David (Paige) Larson, Michael (Katy) Larson, Ben (Anne) Larson, and his sisters, Anna (Steve) Mosey, and Katie (Ryan) Whaley. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved John dearly also survive.

John loved much and was much loved. We will miss him so. In his memory, please be kind to those with physical and mental disabilities.