JOHN L. JONES
November 4, 1942 -April 6, 2020
On April 6, 2020, John L. Jones, a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend, left this life to be with the Lord. He was at home surrounded by his loving family as we shared amazing memories and stories about his life with us. At the moment of his passing the rain stopped, the sun broke through the clouds and a double rainbow formed in the sky.
John was born in Jerome, Arizona, to Melvin and Frances Jones. He had 4 siblings, Melvin, Rose, Jerry and Maryann, whom he loved dearly. He spent most of his youth growing up in Corcoran, California. This is where he started his career in water, working for Corcoran Irrigation District.
In the 60's John moved to Bakersfield and worked for the State as an inspector during the building of the California Aqueduct. Later he became a superintendent for Wheeler-Ridge Maricopa Water District as it was built and began operation. He became manager of Cawelo Water District during its development and stayed for 27 years until his retirement. After his retirement from Cawelo, he started a consulting company, Developing Water Resources, Inc., where he continued to serve the water community. He was still working one month before his passing.
Every morning he would get up at 5:30, and go have breakfast at a local coffee shop where he would meet up with his friends before going to work.
John's hobbies were working and playing with his family. He spent many holidays at the beach with friends and family racing around the dunes, fishing, walking the beach, and having B-B-Qs. He was a kid at heart and loved taking the whole family to Disneyland. There was no ride too fast, slow, high or low for him to ride. His family and friends have so many memories and stories to share of their time with John. We all thank the Lord for his time here with us.
Due to restrictions regarding the COVID-19, a limited viewing of 10 people at a time will be allowed for family and friends on Thursday, April 16, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Greenlawn Northwest Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held and a celebration of life will be planned for John in the future. In lieu of flowers a donation in John's name can be made to the City of Hope in Duarte, California, or a .