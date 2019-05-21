|
JOHN LAWRENCE BANDUCCI
1954 - 2019
As he requested, a private graveside service conducted by Monsignor Michael Braun, was held for John Lawrence Banducci, on Monday, May 20, 2019. John passed away on May 3, 2019 after a courageous four year battle with Stage IV prostate cancer.
John was a native of Bakersfield, born on July 28, 1954 to Jim and Pat Hodges Banducci. He was a graduate of Bakersfield High School in 1972 and the University of Southern California in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree in public administration. His degree emphasis was in hospital administration. Instead of pursuing this career, John returned to Bakersfield to join the agri business community. He worked in various capacities with several companies including McCarty, Vintage Nurseries, and Munger Farms.
An individual who never was afraid to speak his mind, and held strong opinions on many topics, John was talented in several areas including travel planning and especially artistically. He had a knack for combining colors and textures. He was very proud of his extensive art collection and extravagantly wrapped presents. John was not just a "shopper", he was a buyer! He loved to travel and collected art objects from the many destinations he visited, including Asia, Europe, Iceland, South America, Antarctica, Canada, and the United States.
John also loved animals, especially his dogs. He always owned at least one dog and in recent years usually two or three. During the past four years as he struggled with cancer, time spent with his dogs was one of his greatest pleasures. He was a long time member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. John also served on the Kern County Grand Jury and Livestock Committee of the Kern County Fair.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Pat Banducci, his maternal grandparents, John (Jake) and Beulah Hodges, and his paternal grandparents James and Mary Banducci. He is survived by his sister, Sandra M Banducci as well as cousins and long time friends. A special thank you is extended to Susan and Jeff Stone and Audrey Lewis who assisted John with care, support and kindness throughout his illness.
Those wishing to honor John are asked to donate in his memory to The Bakersfield SPCA, 3000 Gibson Street, Bakersfield, CA, 93308; The Friends of Mercy Foundation, 551 Shanley Court, Bakersfield, CA, 93311; or the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1441 Eastlake Avenue, Suite 8302, Los Angeles, CA 90089-9181.
A memorial mass for John will be celebrated in the fall.
Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors