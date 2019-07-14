|
JOHN LYMAN BUTLER
September 13, 1937 - July 6, 2019
John passed away on July 6, 2019 after a long illness. He was born September 13, 1937 in Bakersfield California where he graduated from BHS. John remained in Bakersfield his entire life and had a great impact on many lives. He proudly served in the Marine Corps for 4 years and had a long career in the oil industry, lastly he co-owned his own Crane company with Barbara Cleeton.
John is survived by his loving wife Kay Stewart, and her children Debbie and Terry Moore, Don and Connie Stewart and Keith and Michelle Stewart. His children Dave and Debra Butler and stepchildren Doug, Steve and Jana Deleasa. Grandchildren include Tasha and Jennifer Baughman, Madison and Mikaela Deleasa, Morgan Ekegren and her husband Jonathon, Amanda Moore, Jason, Katie and Patrick Stewart, Mekenna and Nick Hilderbrand. Great grandchildren Jaxon and Mila Ekegren, Tristan, Carter and Mason Marsala, Aiden, Chloe and Riley Stewart. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret Butler, sister Melinda Butler and stepson Edward (Chip) Deleasa.
Services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 14, 2019