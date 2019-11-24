|
|
JOHN M. OLEJNIK
June 16, 1929 - November 11, 2019
A legacy of love, loyalty, and devotion to the family he cherished and served throughout his life.
Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Eugenia, together raising six sons; John, Matthew, Mark, Paul, Thomas, and Michael. He loved watching his kids play sports in their youth, high school, and college. He was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren all whom he loved and adored.
He was raised during the great depression, a Veteran in WWII, and earned a Master's Degree from Indiana University and successfully achieved CLU designation working in the Insurance industry.
He was a generous man supporting several causes including Native America education, Wildlife refuges, Veterans causes, and several others.
A great cook, lover of jazz, and a die-hard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He had a cool charm and infectious, radiant smile.
His example of self-sacrifice, steadfastness, and holding true to his word are among the greatest gifts he bestowed on those who knew him.
We'll see you in Heaven!
Services - Bakersfield National Cemetery on November 26, 2019 at 10:30am, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 9914 Iroquois Lane Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 24, 2019