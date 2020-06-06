JOHN HERMAN MARTIN

October 14, 1921 - May 29, 2020

John Herman Martin, formerly of Wasco, California, and a current resident of Bear Valley Springs, died on May 29, 2020, of natural causes. He was born in a farmhouse on October 14, 1921, in Dickey County, North Dakota to Mike and Minnie Martin; German migrants from Bessarabia in modern day Moldova and Ukraine. He married Ruth Lematta, herself a child of Finnish immigrants in Forbes, North Dakota in 1950, who preceded him in death in 2000.

John was one of seven children, of which four have preceded him in death; Herbert of Baldwin Park, California, Erwin of Forbes, North Dakota, Hilda (Montgomery), of Rocklin, California, and Michael Jr. of Forbes, North Dakota.

Survivors include two sisters, Helen (Brown) of Porterville, California and Elsie (Dockter) of Orangevale, California. John is also survived by five children, Dennis, Sherry, John David, Cindy and Ann; six grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. One granddaughter (Jessica) preceded him in death in 2000.

John and Ruth brought their family to Delano, California in 1964, moving to Wasco in 1967, where John began his career with Kern County Equipment Co., later to become Pioneer Equipment. He retired in 1986, dedicating time to non-profits such as Rotary International and Wasco Association for the Developmentally Disabled. He was an active member of Grace Community Church of Wasco.

John served in WWII from 1943 - 45 as a B25 pilot, training navigators during long cross-country missions. He received an honorable discharge as a 2 nd Lieutenant.

He will be interred at Bakersfield National Cemetery, Arvin, California.

The family extends their gratitude to personal care provider Natalie Hooker and Optimal Hospice for their outstanding care.

Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.

Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.