JOHN MARTIN "MARTY" COYNE
February 19, 1947 - December 22, 2019
Marty passed away suddenly on December 22, 2019, doing what he enjoyed most: watching football and drinking a beer. He was a Vietnam Veteran who was proud to serve his country. Marty served aboard the USS Renshaw, off the waters of Vietnam, and was stationed for a time in Hawaii. Rarely, if ever, without his "Navy Hat" and an America Flag flying proudly wherever he called home at the moment.
He was born in Manchester, England to George and Anita Coyne, a US Service man and an English Lady. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Anita; his ex-wife and friend Callie Sue Coyne, of Bakersfield, California; and one brother Terence Coyne. He is survived by his son John Coyne, Jr. and wife Kristi from Tacoma, Washington; two grandchildren, Genevieve and Jacob Coyne, also of Tacoma; two brothers, Kevin Coyne and wife Deborah of Redwood City, California and Brion Coyne and wife Pamela of Grass Valley, California; numerous nieces and nephews; and his life partner Linda Breadmont of Santa Rosa, California, her daughter Kim, and grandchildren.
Marty loved his country, his son, his family, his friends, Smooth Jazz, a good argument, and Kessler whiskey, not necessarily in that order. In keeping with his wishes there will be no service, and his ashes will be scattered at Pismo Beach, California and in the waters at Puget Sound, Washington.
Please no flowers, but feel free to make a donation to the Veterans organization of your choice in the name of John M. Coyne - US Navy.
Fair Winds and Following Seas, Sailor...
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 12, 2020