JOHN PAUL STERLING


1943 - 2020
JOHN PAUL STERLING Obituary
John was born on June 4, 1943, in Arkoma, Oklahoma. He passed away peacefully at home on February 29, 2020, with his loving wife Joyce, son and close friend by his side.

John was married to his first wife, Barbara for 21 years and this union produced a daughter, Sharon Tudor (Doug), and two sons, Paul (Sandra) and Wayne (Damara).

In 1982 John married Joyce Harbour whom had two daughters, Karen Griffin (Doug) and Sharon Others and together they had one son, Bruce (Nichole). They were blessed with 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren during their 37 years of marriage.

John was employed with Bakersfield Machine Co. Inc. for 34 years.

He is preceded in death by his father Paul, mother Mary Callaghan as well as great grandson, Josh Sterling.
John is survived by his wife, Joyce; brother, Kenny Callaghan, all of his children; and cousin-like a sister, Marilyn Owens.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm and services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
