JOHN PHILLIP SQUIRES

December 19, 1937- April 24, 2020 John passed away suddenly and unexpectedly of cardiac arrest at the age of 83. John was born in Tehachapi, CA to Vaughn and Vivian Squires, and had one younger sibling, Linda. He was raised in Tehachapi and attended Tehachapi High School, served two years in the US Army, and then graduated from Woodbury University in Los Angeles earning a degree in accounting. After college, John traveled extensively throughout Europe, eventually making his way to New Zealand, where he met and married Margaret in 1969, his loving wife of 51 years. John was a business owner and served on the board of Sierra National Bank for many years. He had an unparalleled love for adventure and the outdoors, including motorbiking, flying, soaring, kayaking and fishing. Later in life he and Margaret traveled to many destinations around the world. John was one in a million, a real character, who lived life to the fullest. John was the cherished father of Heather and Chad, Brooke and Matt, and a dearly loved Papa of Jenna, Jason, and Tim. John will be cremated and placed in the Bakersfield National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store