John Pilkingtom

JOHN F. PILKINGTON
1962 - 2020

John passed away peacefully while out on the road as a long-haul truck driver in the company of his best friend, a German shepherd mix named Max. He was born and raised in Bakersfield, California and attended Highland High School, Class of 1981.

John leaves behind his three children, John of Victorville, California and Carolyn and Vivian of West Columbia, South Carolina, his father Bill and his wife Della, his brother Joe, sister-in-law Victoria and his nieces Kelcy and Hunter.

John is predeceased by his mother Alice Banducci who he will be laid to rest next to in the Historic Union Cemetery in Bakersfield, California. Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00am, September 19, 2020.



Published in Bakersfield Californian from Sep. 15 to Sep. 18, 2020.
