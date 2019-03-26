|
|
JOHN R. REEDY
May 4, 1947-March 21, 2019
John R. Reedy passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 21, 2019 in Bakersfield, California at the age of 71.
John was born May 4, 1947 in Ashland, Oregon to John B. Reedy and Betty L. Reedy. He is a graduate of UC Davis School of Law and was admitted to the California State Bar on December 19, 1973. He spent his early years as an attorney working at Borton Petrini, LLP. In 1979 he formed John R. Reedy, Inc., a Professional Law Corporation where he practiced estate planning and business law for over 39 years. John brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to his clients. John served our Country under the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and was a past President of the Rotary of Bakersfield. He was very social and was a member of Stockdale and Seven Oaks Country Clubs as well as PCYC Yacht Club.
John will be remembered as a wonderful and kind man with a huge and loving heart. In his younger years he enjoyed skiing, golf and tennis. John loved to lunch and was a member of several lunch groups. He enjoyed traveling to the coast and spending time with friends while enjoying good wine and a smooth scotch.
He is survived by his children John C. Reedy and Kimberly A. Reedy; grandchildren James R. Reedy, Emerson A. Reedy and Taylor A. Smith; step-daughter Angela R. Barnes and step-granddaughter Brooke M. Barnes; sister Karen Harris and nephew Christopher Harris.
A special thanks to Cyndi Clark and Darrel Conner for being by his side every day during his illness and to Elaine Noriega for her love and dedication to John, his practice and his clients for the past 14 years.
Services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, 1:30 pm at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park, Celebration of Life (Building D), 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, California.
If you wish to forgo flowers, please make donations on John's behalf to Hoffman Hospice Home, 4401 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, California, 93311
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 26, 2019