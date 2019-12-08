|
JOHN ROBERT SPOONER
June 16,1951 - November 25, 2019
A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Summit at Canyon Hills, 7100 Auburn St, Bakersfield, on December 17th at 10 am for John Robert Spooner, age 68, who passed away peacefully November 25, 2019, after a long hospitalization for major head injuries in August 2019.
John was born in Ridgecrest, California on June 16, 1951. He attended local schools there, Bakersfield College, and California State University Bakersfield, graduating in 1975 with a BA in Public Administration. At Cal State, he met his future wife and love of his life, Melba Alipio. They were married May 8, 1976.
While growing up, he enjoyed exploring the desert, riding his bicycle, and participating in school sports, especially basketball. He continued playing basketball in high school and community college until his participation ended due to a knee injury. In his later years, he enjoyed body building, playing and restoring guitars, and bike riding.
John was a loving, caring, and generous husband, father, and friend. He wouldn't hesitate to help family members, friends, children, acquaintances, people he met on the street, and even small animals and birds.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Melba; his sons, Jason and Jonathan; his sister, Sara Flowers; his brother, Andy Spooner; and numerous nephews and nieces.
For additional information, please visit dignitymemorial.com