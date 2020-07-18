JOHN ROLAND ROBERTS JR.

February 8, 1954 - July 12, 2020

John Roland Roberts Jr. of Bakersfield, California passed away at the age of 66 on July 12, 2020.

John was born on February 8, 1954 on Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, Illinois, to Col. John Roberts Sr. and Adeline (Sankolewicz) Roberts. Being raised in a military family, John experienced his first five years of life in Tokyo, Japan before the family was transferred to Edwards Air Force Base in California. When John's dad died in 1965, Adeline moved the family to Bakersfield where he was raised. John attended Garces Memorial High School, Class of '72.

After Garces, John went onto college at BC and graduated from CSUB with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. While in college, he started his career at the Kern County Probation Department where he served the community for 33 years. Through hard work and dedication to his profession, he was promoted to the position of Chief Probation Officer for Kern County, a position he held with distinction until his retirement. During his time with the Probation Department, he was dedicated to crime prevention and working with at-risk youth. He was an active supporter and volunteer for the Bakersfield Police Activities League. He was instrumental in moving the Probation Department to evidence-based, data-driven programs for juvenile corrections. His commitment to the community was celebrated with several accolades including: 2008 Kern County Law Enforcement Executive Officer of the Year, 2009 Legend of Law Enforcement Foundation Award, and 2009 Chief Probation Officers of California Award: Appreciation for Dedication to the Field of Community Corrections.

John married his high school sweet-heart, Jan Terndrup, and they would have celebrated their 45 year wedding anniversary on July 19, 2020. John loved three things most: family, fishing, and football. He coached at his alma mater, Garces, as an assistant coach for 25 years and as the head coach for 2 years. He led the program to many winning seasons, valley championships, and introduced the Wing-T offense which made his teams successful. During his 2 years as head coach he amassed a 21-4 record and 2 league championships. He touched many lives as a coach and was committed to teaching his players values that would lead to success both on and off the field. He will also be remembered for many "epic" pre-game speeches, including a well-known one about a badger.

John had a passion for fishing. If there was a fish to be caught, he could catch it. During retirement, he started a company called "Ticked Off Tackle," where he hand-crafted fishing lures to sell at one of his favorite local businesses, Bob's Bait Bucket.

John is preceded in death by his father, John Roberts, Sr. and mother Adeline (Sankolewicz) Roberts. John is survived by his wife Jan; son Jeremy, his wife Kammie and their children Emmeline, Addison, and Joseph; their daughter Shelly, her husband Mitch Robinson and their children Brayden and Kaylynne; their son Justin, his wife Carrie and their daughter Claire; his sister Pauline Singleton as well as his "sister", Maria Terndrup.

Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Garces Memorial High School Football Program (www.garces.org) or the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County (adakc.org) are gratefully accepted in his memory. Special thanks to the staff at Village of Seven Oaks Memory Care Center, Hoffman Hospice, and Around the Clock.

John will be remembered as the larger-than-life man that he was. He will be missed by his family and his community.

"Off You Go into the Wild Blue Yonder!"