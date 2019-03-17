|
JOHN SCOWDEN APP
July 25, 1934 - March 2, 2019,
John Scowden App, 84 passed away March 2, 2019, in Bakersfield, California. He was born July 25, 1934 in Bakersfield to Max Scowden and Margaret Viani App.
John's early childhood began on General Petroleum's "Young Lease" where he began his love of horses with his brother Richard and sister Jane. When his father's promotion to VP of Socony Vacuum/Mobil Oil Company mandated the family move to corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, the family settled in Van Nuys on a small ranchette big enough to house two horses, some chickens and ducks. A neighborhood store owned by the Drysdale family became a hangout for the neighborhood children. At a young age John became an LA Dodger fan cheering on his childhood friend Dodger pitcher, Don Drysdale.
John and Max traveled most weekends to the Glennville ranch (established 1941) where he realized his dream to become a rancher. He was inspired and taught how to be a cowboy by his teacher mentor Lawrence Snow. Upon graduation from Van Nuys High, John headed to San Luis Obispo attending a two-year at California State Polytechnic College (Cal Poly) with course studies in livestock and ranching practices. His school mates included Jim Holmes, Lloyd Hokit, Jim Rodgers, Jim Flynn, Art Cochrane and BFF, Walt Hunsaker.
At a Greenhorn Summit dance John met his wife Dolly Kutas and settled at the Glennville ranch to raise their 4 children. His kids were his helpers working cattle, fixing fences, running equipment or building an engine. His children learned to drive at an early age. He was adamant that his children learned the proper protocol of working cattle and to maintain and fix the equipment they drove. Determined to follow his passion he "day worked" and "team roped" to keep food on the table. John practiced daily perfecting his roping skills. He was a perfectionist at tying a "honda," ensuring the "perfect feed" of a "John App Loop." His roping skills in the arena, branding pen and on the open range were very respected.
Alongside the cattle, with the teachings of Fred Hill, John developed a secondary passion of operating heavy equipment. John with sons John II and George built many roads and building pads for family and neighbors. Cattle, horses, equipment and "raising boys" was the common denominator shared with his BFF, Lloyd Robertson. Memorable times were shared working side by side and treasured "man trips" in the Sierras.
A friendship of 30+ years that modeled dedication, loyalty, a helping hand and a smile was hallmark of John and BFF, Dick Rhodes (Dick Bird). They both shared an "impish" grin that kept everyone guessing, "what's next?" John was a lifelong learner. Many days were spent breaking the brush alongside BFF, Jack Sarret. Jack and wife Faye were mentors of horsemanship and starting a colt from "start to finish." Cattle brandings were traditionally considered "men's work" without opportunity for youngsters to learn. John had a passion for all kids and their pursuit of their dreams. Many children and adults had their first chance to be a cowboy at an App branding where safety and kids learning to work in the corral and rope was priority. For 20+ summers the family assembled at the Keene and Black Oaks ranches in Tehachapi to work John's cattle. Throughout these years John focused teaching his Grandchildren the "Cowboy Way."
John had a responsibility to his community. John considered himself a "conservative" representing the "little guy, the sole proprietor, family rancher/farmer." He was a member of the Kern County Cattlemen's Association proudly serving as director and Past President; Kern Tax Payers Association; Linns Valley Union School District Board officer and volunteer 4-H project leader.
John is preceded in death by: Sisters & Brother: Philippa App Rhodes Gilmer, Richard Max App, Janice Gloria App Lehman, wife Dolly Jean Kutas, special sister-Yolanda Pasquini Ansolabehere, and grandson, Thomas Midnight Pewitt.
Survivors: Wife, Judith Elaine Petersen App; Daughter, Yolanda Jean App Pewitt (Tom); Daughter, Susan Ann; Son, John Scowden II (Teri); Son, George Scowden; Granddaughters: Ashley Anne App McConn (Matt), Jennifer Jean Pewitt Thomas (Grayson); Greatgrandchildren: Zane App McConn, Kimber Anne McConn, Tripp Midnight Thomas, and special brother, Norman Peterson.
Celebration of Life: April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Greenhorn Mountain Veterans Grounds, 196 Pascoe Rd. Glennville, CA 93226.
Donations may be made to the or the Thomas Midnight Pewitt Memorial Scholarship Charity- P.O. Box 416 Glennville, CA 93226.