John Smith
JOHN HARRY SMITH "AKA" JACK

Jack Smith , was born and Raised in Phillipsburg NJ.

Right after graduating High School, Jack enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. Where he proudly served 6 years (1946-1952), during his Service Jack fought in World War II and The Korean War. After his Service Jack Settled in Bakersfield CA. Where he began his life and career as a Butcher until Retirement.

Jack Smith will be Greatly Missed, His Smile, His dry sense of Humor and many stories that we will hold dear and remember forever.

Jack is Loved and missed by his wife of 47 years Janice M Smith of Bakersfield CA. His Son's, Grand children and Great grand children. Son, Thom Smith and wife Susan of Palisade CO. Son, Tim Smith and Wife Shannon of Bakersfield CA. His Grand Children, Rachel Smith Palisade CO. Grant Smith and Wife LeAnn of Albin WY. Seth Smith and Wife Marcia of Springs TX. Ryan Smith and Wife Rachel of Bakersfield CA. Adrian Smith of Bakersfield CA. Jaye Smith of Bakersfield CA. Toni Gregory (Smith) and Husband Kyle Gregory of Bakersfield CA. Great Grand Children, Derric (Rachel), Taylor, Dylan, Ava (Ryan).

Jack is preceded in death by his Son's Jim Smith, Mike Smith and Bil Smith.

Jack Loved His Country, Proud Supporter of Our 45 th President Donald J Trump, He wore his Maga hat everywhere he went. Jack was a man who stood on what he Believed, and didn't care what others thought. Each and every one of us will hold on To our own memories of him and remember him for who he was and why we loved him so much.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 9, 2020.
