JOHN SOUZA
1924 - 2020
Celebration of Life with full military honors will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA 93203 on February 24, 2020 at 2:30PM for John Souza, affectionately known as Papa.
John was born on October 15, 1924 in Lompoc, California and lived in Kern County all of his life.
He was a true American Cowboy in Caliente and decorated WWII veteran. In 1951 John began his career with the Kern County Unified School District and retired in 1983. He instilled a deep love and appreciation for the Great American Outdoors in his family and will always be fondly remembered for his epic road trips. John never knew a stranger, he could always find and make a friend in any crowd. Anyone would consider themselves fortunate to learn from him or hear him recount his many happy memories of Kern County.
John is preceded in death by his brothers, Joe, Keith, George, Frank. He is survived by his brother Manuel and his wife Alice and sister Beverly Bowen & her husband Ron, children, David, Elaine, Anita, Jalna & her husband Rich Clason, and Tekla & her husband Bill Patton; grandchildren, Neal, Raymond, Audra, Bryan, and Cara; great-granddaughter Aubrey; and great-great-grandson Wyatt. As well as several nieces and nephews.
Immediately following gravesite services, a continued Celebration of Life will be held at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive, Bakersfield, California 93308, in the Liberty Room at 4PM with dinner served at 5PM. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to or non-profit organization.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 16, 2020