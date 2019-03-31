|
|
JOHN W. SIERCKS
December 22, 1942 - March 24, 2019
John W. Siercks, lost his battle with cancer but gained everlasting life in heaven with Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, John M. Siercks; daughter, Leah Blake; six grandchildren; sister, Patricia Brunnengraber of Navarre, FL; his brother-in-law Mike Martini, and four nieces and nephews. He loved his children and grandkids unconditionally and played a "Saba Saba" game he made up with all of them when they were young.
John was born in Dunellen, NJ to John and Dorothy Siercks, graduated from high school when he was 17 and joined the U.S. Navy. He always liked to tell people that he served his country for 3 years, 3 months and 21 days as an Interior Communications Electrician. After discharge he worked for Lockheed assembling and testing radar systems before traveling to Bakersfield, CA to attend college on the GI Bill. He met Sandy Martini at a Bakersfield College dance, and she became his love and life partner for 46 years.
John went on to earn his BA at San Jose State University. He worked in newspaper and radio before going to work for the State of California Employment Development Dept. for 31 yrs as a Veterans Representative.
John loved traveling, and he and Sandy shared many beautiful trips. He was an expert handy-man and could repair almost anything. He taught himself woodworking and made several legacy pieces of furniture. He also wrote many short stories, and enjoyed reading a good book and telling a good joke.
John loved music and had an extensive collection. He spent many an hour listening to or converting records and open reel tape recordings to digital format. He and Sandy learned to ballroom dance, and they spent many happy times on the dance floor with Dance Steppers and Bakersfield Smooth Dancers Clubs.
Always a man of quiet strength and strong faith, Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 124 Columbus St. on Tuesday, April 2nd at 10:30 a.m. A 12:30 p.m. burial service will follow at the Bakersfield National Cemetery (30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd Arvin, CA).
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 31, 2019