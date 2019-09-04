|
|
John Karl Wooner
December, 18, 1961 - May 14, 2019
John Karl Wooner, age 57, from Bakersfield California was laid to rest on August 12, 2019. John was born December 18, 1961 in Montebello, California to Orval and Cynthia Wooner. He was active in the band and choir during his time at Arvin High, and played football during his senior year later graduating in 1980. John went on to receive a Bachelor degree from CSUB and a Master degree from the University of Phoenix in accounting. In his career he held positions as a prominent Finance Director and City Manager. Outside of his career he was a record setting weight lifter who went on to receive state, nation, and world recognition. He also enjoyed coin collecting, antiquing with his wife, and family trips to the beach. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jennifer, his four children and their respective spouses: John, Corinna and Aundrae, Alex and Katherine, and Olivia, as well as his eight grandchildren. A rosary and mass were held in honor of John at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, celebrated by Monsignor Perry Kavookjian as an intimate gathering with close family and friends. The family wishes to thank everyone who has offered kind words, prayers, and support. John Wooner has left behind loving memories and unforgettable stories. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 4, 2019