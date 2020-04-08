|
JOHNIE H. BRADFORD
June 16, 1942 - April 1, 2020
Johnie H. Bradford, age 77, born June 16, 1942 and entered Heaven on April 1, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA. He loved Jesus and is now in His arms.
John was born to C.H. and Lavada Bradford in a very small town outside of Mineral Wells, Texas. He was not expected to survive his birth but everyone who knew him, knew what a strong will he always displayed. The family moved to Winslow, Arizona when he was very young. He attended school through high school in Winslow and at age 18 went into the Army where he served for 3 years. For many years he would not talk about his experiences except with those he trusted to understand. All his life he excelled in everything he decided to do. He was an expert marksman, while in the Army, and continued to love shooting, as a hobby. Later in life he took up CNC woodworking. He also enjoyed a career in law enforcement and retired at the rank of sergeant. He earned his Contractor's license and ended his working years designing irrigation systems for Kern Turf Supply.
In retirement he enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. in his motorhome with his wife, Susan, and their pets. Those motorhome adventures took them to 45 different states, even Alaska.
John was a unique, big hearted man, one of the first to own a home computer and one of the last to own a smart phone.
John is now in heaven reunited with his parents: Columbus Houston and Lavada Bradford, sister Wanda Nunes, many cousins and his nephew Michael Ardis. Family that love and will miss him are his wife of over 51 years, Susan. Children: Leona "Marie" Beebe (Dennis) and Sean Bradford (Jasmin), niece Linda Rafanan (Ken), nephew Dwayne Ardis (Fran), Grandchildren: Michael, Valera, Ryan, Kevin, Kyler, and Jadyn.
Special thanks go to Optimal Hospice and caregiver Angela Davis, also Veteran Volunteer, Tim Brewer. They helped make his last days so much brighter. John, also, so appreciated those family and friends who visited him during these last months.
Private services will be held at a future date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 8, 2020