Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 873-8200

Johnnie F.C. Morales

JOHNNIE F.C. MORALES
February 11, 1926 - January 10, 2020

Our Beloved Johnnie passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

He was born in Campwood, Texas where he completed eighth grade. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the U.S Army. He served 2 terms in the Korean War. After his discharge he found the love of his life, Amalia (Emily) Gutierrez. He worked 60 years at Calcot Compress & Warehouse to raise his 6 children. He was our Hero.

He will be deeply missed by his son, daughters, nephew, grandkids, great grandkids, great great grandkids and numerous friends.

A visitation will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St.) A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1515 Bakers St.) Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Condolences may be left on the Johnnie F.C. Morales online guestbook at www.BashamFuneralCare.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 19, 2020
