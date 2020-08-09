JOHNNIE MARZELLE STRICKLAND

January 28, 1942 - July 27, 2020

Johnnie Marzelle Strickland, 79, a native of Louisiana, Mississippi, and a resident of Bakersfield, CA, died at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020.

Johnnie leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her home going, her children, Evelyn L. Carson Slater of Garner, NC, Napoleon (Ricky) Carson Jr. (wife Judy) of Houma, LA, Donald Carl Carson of Stockton, CA, James Keith Carson (wife Dana) of Woodhaven, MI, Kim M. Neequaye of Bakersfield, CA, Rena Strickland (husband Jerome) Fobbs of Houston, TX, Goddaughter Loretta S. Andrews, Michael Neequaye of Bakersfield, CA, Thirteen Grandchildren; Ten Great-Grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Greenlawn Southwest Mortuary. Memorial Services will follow from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Interment will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Mountain View in the Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park.