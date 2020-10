JOHNNIE DANIEL RATCLIFF

May 26, 1936 - October 10, 2020

Johnnie Daniel Ratcliff, 84 of Bakersfield, California entered his eternal home on October 10, 2020 with family by his side.

He was born in Preston, West Virginia on May 26, 1936. He served four years in the Navy. His passions were his race horses and casinos.

Johnnie is survived by his wife Karen and five children Constance, Sabrina, Johna, Cameron, Joey, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed by family and friends.