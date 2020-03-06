|
|
JOHNNY EARL MCINTIRE
July 6, 1958 - February 26, 2020
Johnny (John) Earl McIntire was born in Bakersfield on July 6, 1958 and went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2020. John met the love of his life, Patricia Bryant and they were married in 1984. John also loved people and was know as one of kind. He was full of kindness and wit, always having a smile, telling a joke or giving an encouraging word to anyone who needed it. He was a member of Valley Bible Fellowship, where he served in various ministries for many years and he will be greatly missed by those that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Zola (Oaks) McIntire and by his sister: Susan Howerton.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, children: Donna Smith and John Jay Heitzenroder, sister Sally Gann, brothers: James (Sheila) McIntire, Jeffrey McIntire and Jerald (Diane) McIntire, 5 grandchildren: Kayla, Ashley, Kendra Heitzenroder, Curtis Jr. and Kevin Smith, along with numerous niece, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held for this amazing man on March 14, 2020 at 3535 Stine Rd. Bakersfield, 93309 from 11:00 to 3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Hoffmann Hospice 4325 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, Ca. 93314, In Memory of Johnny McIntire.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 6, 2020