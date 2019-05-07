|
|
JOHNNY RAY GINN, JR.
July 3, 1963 - May 1, 2019
Johnny Ray Ginn, Jr., 55, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Johnny was a life long resident of Bakersfield, CA. He was a loving husband, an amazing father, a beloved son and brother, and a loyal friend to many. He was an exceptional carpenter, hardwood flooring contractor and general contractor who took meticulous pride in his creations. His true passions were his family and teaching his son the ins and outs of racing at local short tracks throughout CA.
He is survived by his wife Angela, son Zachary, daughter Katrina of Colorado, parents John and Evelyn Ginn of Arkansas, sister Kathy and husband Brant Handford of Arkansas, as well as many relatives and friends.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, the racing community come together with manpower to support Zachary at future races in his Dad's memory.
A celebration of his life will be held at the family residence Thursday, May 9th at 4:00 pm followed by a potluck. Johnny wouldn't want you to be dressed in your Sunday best, so please wear your favorite racing shirt. For additional information, please email the family at [email protected]
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 7, 2019