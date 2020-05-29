JOHNNY WAYNE ROBINSON

March 12, 1947 - May 15, 2020 Johnny was born March 12, 1947 to Clyde and Mary Robinson. He passed away on May 15, 2020 after a long fight with diabetes. Johnny was the fifth of six siblings. His family moved to Lamont, CA during the Dust Bowl era. He was the youngest boy, who became the star athlete at Arvin High School. Johnny excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He had a way of making things look easy, the epitome of an All-Star, which later on resulted in Johnny becoming a great football, basketball and baseball coach at Arvin, West and Highland High School. In 2013, Johnny was inducted into Arvin High School's Hall of Fame for all of his athletic achievements. He was known for being the sports guy around town and was loved by his former players, friends and family. Johnny will live on in the hearts and memories of surviving family members including sister, Bonnie Linn; brothers, Clyde and Curt Robinson; his four daughters, Kristin Coday, Dana Kretchmar, Dani Robinson and Stevi Robinson. A celebration of life will be announced in the coming months when we are able to gather again.



