JONA LEE FEIL
March 20, 1933 - August 15, 2019
Jona Lee Feil passed away at home on August 15, 2019 after battling cancer. Although we miss him, our hope in his eternal security gives great peace. Born on March 20, 1933 in Hillsboro, Kansas, to Samuel and Bertha Feil, Jona was 4th in a line-up of six children. Three boys and three girls made a happy half dozen. Jona's childhood included education in the Gnadneau one-room schoolhouse and regular attendance at the Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. After moving to Bakersfield, CA at age 13, Jona attended Rosedale Bible Church until he passed. He served the church in many capacities through the years. A great encourager, his default was kindness. Jona graduated from Kern Union High School in 1951 and attended Pacific Bible Institute for one year before joining the United States Army.
Jona met the love of his life, Mary Lou Penner, on a blind date in 1953, and basked in her love these past 64 years. They married on April 22, 1955. Jona's faith was foundational to all he did, believing that his service to others was the same as service to His Heavenly Father. He served God and Country as a member of the United States Army from 1955 to 1957 as a medic driver stationed in Germany. Living overseas with his new bride offered adventures amid solemn service.
Upon return to Bakersfield, Jona and MaryLou settled into the family raising years. Daughter Wanda, son Darrell and another daughter Karen completed their family. During that time, Jona worked for Wayne's Dairy 11 years as a delivery driver. His next venture, ABATE-A-WEED INC. was a collaborative endeavor of Jona and friend Marvin Bartel, started in 1965. Now owned and operated by Jona's son, Darrell Feil and Dennis Penner, Jona's mentorship enabled the vision to become a long-standing institution in our community.
Joe served many years on the board of Kern Mental Health and used his business knowledge to serve as a SCORE counselor. Jona found great camaraderie in Rosedale Kiwanis - his Kiwanian's were like family to him and he valued those relationships.
A dedicated father, grandfather and recent great grandfather, it was his life's joy to share the hope of his salvation in Christ with his family. He prayed for all his family daily, encouraging all his grandkids with Philippians 1:9-11. Jona and Mary Lou together drove across towns, cities, even flew to other states or countries to encourage and celebrate the family they loved. We will miss his godly counsel and wisdom.
Jona leaves behind his sweetheart of 64 years, Mary Lou Penner Feil, his children Wanda and William Bishop, Darrell and Carol Feil and Karen and David Heinrichs. Jona's grandchildren Joshua and Cynthia Feil, parents to great granddaughter Mariane, Bethany Feil, Mikayla Feil, Justin and Jaime Bishop, Amanda and David Giordano, Trevor Heinrichs, Jenna Heinrichs, Annika Klassen, Sam Heinrichs and Emily Heinrichs. Jona's surviving siblings, who he cherished and met with often: Gene Feil, Arly Feil, Irene and Chet Pauls, and Luetta and Wil Reimer.
To honor his military service, internment will take place at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on Friday, September 13 at 2pm. There will be a Memorial on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 pm at Rosedale Bible Church 16,000 Rosedale Hwy - at the corner of Rosedale Hwy and Heath Rd. All are welcome to attend. If you desire to donate in lieu of flowers, please consider Rosedale Bible Church or Rosedale Kiwanis Club.