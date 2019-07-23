|
JOSE ARREDONDO
July 29, 1958 - July 16, 2019
Jose Arredondo, 60 years of age, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Jose was born July 29, 1958 in Michoacán, Mexico. He was the fourth of 11 children to the late Fidel and Maria Arredondo. He came to United States when he was 11 and started washing cars and went on to become a car salesman, under the tutelage of a mentor. He later purchased various properties in Los Angeles. In 1993, he was presented the first opportunity to own his first car dealership, Family Motors, which was followed by other car dealerships, real estate acquisitions, and other business ventures, a restaurant, radio stations, and a golf range, to name a few.
Jose was a respected member of the community. He was a philanthropist and devoted his life to helping the poor, providing scholarships for students in need, and supporting many local charities.
He is survived by his wife Laura E. Arredondo, daughter Marielena Arredondo, and son Samuel Kim Arredondo; siblings Arcelia Arredondo, Lucinda Arredondo, Audel Arredondo, Sergio Arredondo, Laura Arredondo, Agustin Arredondo, Sonia Arredondo, Martin Arredondo and Eliezer Arredondo, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fidel and Maria, and brother, Ramon Arredondo.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Bakersfield Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church (4201 Wilson Road, Bakersfield, CA 93309). The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 11:00 A.M. at the Bakersfield Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Interment will be at Greenlawn Southwest Funeral Homes (2739 Panama Lane Bakersfield CA, 93313).
We will always carry his memory in our hearts.