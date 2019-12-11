|
|
JOSE DE LA CRUZ RAMOS
March 19, 1925 - November 27, 2019
Jose de la Cruz Ramos was born on March 19, 1925, in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico and was the oldest of five children. He passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019.
In 1949, the family moved to California and made their home in Bakersfield. Jose met the love of his life, Anita Cornejo, at an Enchilada Dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall. They married and had two children.
Jose was affectionately known as Papas and his family and his faith were everything to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Elisa Ramos; sisters: Otilia and husband Armando Fuentes; Velia and husband Bill Stansell; Lucrecia and husband Paul San Miguel; and sister-in-law, Ramona Ramos.
Jose is survived by his wife, Anita, who he always called Mama; son, Michael Ramos; daughter, Angela and husband Tavis Dahlke; granddaughters, Taryn Dahlke and his Mijitas, Alexandria and Marianna; brother, Alvaro Ramos; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Rosary will be held at 6:30pm on Thursday, December 12, at Greenlawn - River Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Friday, December 13th, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Graveside services will follow at Greenlawn - River Blvd.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 11, 2019