Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
(661) 834-8820
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM



Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Parish
900 H St
JOSE LUIS "GUIMI" DE JESUS


1965 - 2020
JOSE LUIS "GUIMI" DE JESUS Obituary

Jose Luis De Jesus, age 54, of Bakersfield, CA. passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. My father was a beautiful soul. He was a fantastic son, brother, loving father, grandfather and friend. He was the third child of Pedro De Jesus and Maria Andrade.

He was very proud of his Puerto Rican roots, loved repairing anything he could for family and friends, and loved spending time with his family. He was silly, loved to laugh and he loved to eat anything sweet. As a child and young adult he played baseball and was an avid pool player. In 1992 he played baseball along side his brother and father for the Bakersfield A's who won first place in the Golden Empire Baseball League. In 2018 his pool team won third place in the BCA Pool League World Championship in Las Vegas.

He is survived by his mother Maria Andrade, brothers; Pete, Miguel, and Damian De Jesus, sisters; Maribel and Manuela De Jesus, children; Adriana Hernandez and Anthony De Jesus, grandchildren: Angelina, Michael and Julian, girlfriend Yvonne Patino and many other family and friends who loved him dearly.

Funeral services will be held Sunday March 15 from 4:00-7:30PM at Greenlawn SW funeral home, 2739 Panama Ln, 93313. Mass will be held Monday March 16 at 11:00AM at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 900 H St, 93304.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
