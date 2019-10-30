Home

Jose Maria Mendiburu

Jose Maria Mendiburu Obituary

JOSE MARIA MENDIBURU
July 6, 1933 - October 28, 2019

Jose Maria Mendiburu was born in Azpilkueta Spain on July 6th, 1933. He was the 3rd youngest of 11 children. He moved to America in 1952, where he worked as a sheepherder for his uncle. In 1964 he married the love of his life, Germaine. In 1965 he began his own sheep business, doing what he loved for 42 years.

He leaves behind his wife and best friend Germaine, son Pete Mendiburu (Christine), daughter Mary Jo Harrington (Jason), grandson Joe Mendiburu (Bonnie), granddaughter Megan Harrington, grandson Mike Mendiburu, grandson Andy Harrington (Milagros), great granddaughter Faith Rojas, great granddaughter Sophia Rojas, great grandson Mark Mendiburu, and great grandson Liam Harrington.

Service will be held on Wednesday, November 6 at St. Francis Catholic Church, with Rosary at 9:30 am, and Mass at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mendiburu Magic Foundation.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 30, 2019
