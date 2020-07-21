JOSEPH BRENNEN TRAINOR

October 29, 1928 - July 19, 2020

Joseph Trainor was born in Yakima, Washington in 1928. He was the son of Hazel and Joseph C. Trainor. Joe was married to his loving wife Eileen Farrell for 35 years. He was a voracious reader and in his early years, enjoyed working on cars. Joe also loved the history of WWII as his father played an integral part in rebuilding the educational system in Japan after the war. Joe was very active in the Knight's of Columbus #8899, rising to the rank of District Deputy. He and Eileen enjoyed the friendships and social gatherings through the Knights and every year, you would find them working in the fireworks booth, often accompanied by one of Eileen's daughters. Joe loved to attend family events to watch the grandchildren open gifts or hunt for Easter eggs. He also loved when Andrew would take him golfing and let him drive the cart.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Joseph C., brother Loren, and sons, Joe J. and John.

Joe is survived by his wife Eileen, daughters Mary Medley, Patty Johnson, son Jim and their many grandchildren and his step-daughters, Adrienne Buckle, Yvonne Farrell, and Danielle Carrisalez and their children Andrew Buckle, Luca and Milan Farrell, and Dominic and Claire Carrisalez.

Funeral services were private.