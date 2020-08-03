JOSEPH JOHN LENCIONI

April 12, 1953 - July 17, 2020

Joseph John Lencioni unexpectedly passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was 67 years old. Joe was born on April 12, 1953. He was the third of seven children and first son born to John and Josephine Lencioni. He grew up in Bakersfield surrounded by a large and loving family. Joe attended St. Francis School, Planz Elementary School, Greenfield Junior High and graduated from South High School in 1971. After graduating from high school, he followed in his father's footsteps at Colombo Construction where he would work with his family for the next 49 years.

Joe was a carpenter by trade. His skill and expertise in his trade can be seen all over Bakersfield in the countless school and community projects he had a hand in building throughout the years. Joe loved life and he loved being outdoors. He was an avid golfer and bowler. He spent countless hours enjoying the games and the friendships they brought him. He loved water skiing, fishing and spending time in the mountains.

Joe will be remembered for his wonderful smile, warm laugh and his giving heart. He loved his children and his family so much, and he never missed a family event or celebration. Joe was known for his generosity and was always willing to help whenever anyone needed something. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.

Joe is preceded in death by his father, John Lencioni. He is survived by his mother, Josephine Lencioni; his children, Brandon Lencioni (Erin), Holly Lencioni (Rino Risi) and Ivory Hager (Kyle) and their mother, Cindy Lencioni; his grandchildren, Madison Lencioni, Emily and Adam Lencioni, Haylenn Jones, and Nixon and Lincoln Hager; four sisters, Anita Waits (Mark), Diane Altergott (Ken), Anna Spencer (Rocky), and Maureen Bryan (Dale); two brothers, Jim Lencioni (Brenda), and John Carlo Lencioni (Michelle) and many nieces and nephews; a large extended family and so many loving friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd., Bakersfield, CA 93306. Services for Joe will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the chapel at Hillcrest Memorial Park.