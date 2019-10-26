|
JOSEPH KENT STOTTS, SR.
December 25, 1928 - October 19, 2019
Joe Stotts, 90, passed peacefully to his Heavenly home on Saturday, October 19th, surrounded by his loving family. Left to cherish his memory are his children: Kent Stotts, Lynn McGinn, Sandy Janssen, Mary McDonald and daughter of his heart, Anna Marie Redell, 10 grandchildren (one left too soon), 17 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Dad grew up mostly on the oil leases in Taft and Maricopa, with a short stay in Long Beach, California. He graduated from Kern Union High School. He also attended Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield.
The happiest day of his life was October 15, 1950, the day he married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Sauer. They shared 60 wonderful years together and enjoyed traveling by fifth wheel, cruise ships and airplane.
Dad served two years in the Army at Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX. He and Mom relocated back to Bakersfield where they settled in and raised their family. Dad had a few jobs before landing his dream job with the Bakersfield City Fire Department. He served 30 years, beginning as a firefighter and retiring as Deputy Chief. Upon his retirement, he served on the Board of Directors at City Employees Federal Credit Union as Treasurer and Chairman of the Credit Committee.
Dad was a devoted husband, dedicated father and beloved grandpa. He was well respected by his family, friends and co-workers. We were blessed to have had such an honorable man in our lives.
The day his beloved wife, Patricia passed away was the saddest day in Dad's life, but now they once again have been reunited.
Dad's viewing will be Monday, October 28 from 4-8pm. Gravesite services are Tuesday, October 29 at 2pm at Greenlawn Southwest.
We would like to thank Dr. Patel, CBCC, Brookdale Riverwalk and Hoffman Hospice for the great care and respect they showed our Dad.
If you would like to donate on Dad's behalf, Dad strongly supported the , Hoffman Hospice and the Wounded Heroes.