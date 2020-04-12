|
|
JOSEPH M. ANDERSON
August 30, 1957 - March 27, 2020
Joe Anderson, 62, of Bakersfield passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2020.
Joe was the President and owner of Anderson Land Services, Inc., initially working in the Oil and Gas industry but expanding into solar and wind services. Joe was a true professional and was well respected in the industry.
Joe was born August 30, 1957 in Wichita, Kansas, the second child of Thornton E. Anderson and Charmaine Anderson Stolz. Joe spent the majority of his youth in Wichita until the family moved to Aspen Colorado in 1974. Joe eventually made his way to California where he lived the majority of his life.
Joe was an avid history buff and recently fulfilled a "bucket list" trip of visiting the WW II European battlefront, beginning with the beaches of Normandy, following the path of the U.S. army through France into the Ardennes, sight of the Battle of the Bulge.
Along with his passion for military history, Joe loved the Rolling Stones, great foods and fine wines. Joe's booming voice and laugh would dominate any conversation.
Joe is survived by his parents, Thornton E. Anderson of Wichita and Charmaine Stolz of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; brothers, Bill (Holly) Anderson of Wichita, Earl Anderson of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; sisters Amy Anderson of Denver, Colorado and Mary Anderson of Carbondale, Colorado. Additionally, Joe had 7 nieces and nephews and 4 great-nieces and nephews, of whom he took great delight in spoiling rotten at Christmas and birthdays.
Joe will be interred in Wichita, Kansas. Because of the current lockdowns, memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 12, 2020