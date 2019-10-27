|
JOSEPH PAUL GAGOSIAN
"JOEY"
August 4, 1953 - October 16, 2019
A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast, 3700 River Boulevard for Joseph Paul Gagosian, 66, who died after a long, brave battle with cancer on October 16, 2019.
Joey was the oldest of two children born in Bakersfield to Leo and Margaret Gagosian. He grew up in the Westchester neighborhood and attended Franklin Elementary, Rushmore Junior High, and Bakersfield High School. He also attended Bakersfield Junior College where he worked as a disc jockey for the school's radio station. His range of pitch was easy-going and it was part of a lifelong love of music, concerts, movies, theatrical productions, and history.
Joey was the big brother any younger sibling could hope for. Fiercely protective, even at a young age he would walk his sister Sally to her classroom before heading to his. The two enjoyed a very special friendship and were extremely close. While it was Sally who cared for Joey in the sunset years of his life, it was he who protected her in their youth Joey enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe, he treasured spending time with family and friends and reminiscing, and adored his favorite beverage - Pepsi, sipping it to the end. He was quiet, reserved, unassuming, yet tenderhearted to all.
Joey was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving sister Sally Gagosian Newman, his nephew Zack Newman and wife Allison and their children Lily and Presley.
Heartfelt thanks to Optimal Hospice, the staff at Golden Castle Assisted Living, and to his special friends Catherine Purcell and Stella Nasser for their care and devotion. In lieu of flowers, Joey's memory may be honored with a donation in his name to the .
Joey's kindness and gentle spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
