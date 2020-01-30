|
|
JOSEPH RAFAEL SERPA
July 7, 1925 - January 24, 2020
Joseph (Joe) was born on July 7, 1925 in Manatí, Puerto Rico. After losing his mother and sister at the age of seven, Joe moved to New York to live with his Aunt Lola. In 1943, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II. Joe was stationed in Oakland, where he met Iva Mae, his wife of 40 years. After his discharge, they settled in Bakersfield to begin their life together. They raised two sons, Danny and Richard.
Joe was a nurse for ten years, then ventured into the used car business. He co-owned Red & Joe's Used Cars, and retired after 40 years. Joe was a walking sports almanac, his favorite teams being the New York Yankees and the L.A. Lakers.
Joe was a family man, a great dad, and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to dance and socialize, and in his later years loved going out to lunch and visiting his friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife Iva Mae, his parents and siblings, and his grandson Ryan. He leaves to mourn him, son Danny and wife Denise, and son Richard. Joe had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly.
Thank you to Hoffmann Hospice for their care and compassion.
Graveside services will be Monday, February 3, 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest.
Vaya con Dios, Pepe. You'll be in our hearts forever.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 30, 2020