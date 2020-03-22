|
JOSEPHINE ADELINE BARONCINI OTHART
June 21, 1924 - March 14, 2020
Josephine Othart died peacefully on March 14, 2020 in Bakersfield, California at 95 years of age. Josephine was a devoted wife, grandmother and homemaker.
Josephine was born on June 21, 1924, the daughter of Domenico and Frances Baroncini. The youngest of three children, she attended KCUHS and after graduation she met the love of her life, John Othart. John and Josephine created a strong committed family with three loving children, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren who survive her today.
Josephine enjoyed homemaking, which included ironing everything! Josephine also shined in marriage and motherhood. John and Josephine were married for 63 years. Her dedication to her husband and family was inspiring. Her faithful heart and servant's attitude made all around her loved and cared for. In her free time Josephine enjoyed spending time with the ones she loved. She was passionate about her Italian heritage and celebrated many events with family and friends. She was a member of Altar Society of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Othart, parents, Domenico and Frances Baroncini, brothers Dick and Lester Baroncini, sister in law Irene Baroncini, nephew Lester Baroncini, Jr., great nephew, Domenico Baroncini. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Grindstaff, Jeanette (Jim) Pensinger, and son, John (Ginny).
The family would like to thank her daughter Linda, granddaughter, Jennifer Hall, Linda Chambers, Linda Carbajal, Hoffmann Hospice, and Rose Lazzerini Center (ADAKC). Many thanks to the nurses, Ana, Marie, Jackie, Michelle and Ananely for their kindness and love to mom.
Graveside services will be held Monday, March 23 at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Due to circumstances, we will postpone her celebration of life at a later date for those who are not comfortable in crowds during these trying times. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hoffmann Hospice and ADAKC.
