|
JOSEPHINE ANCHONDO DE ALBA
November 21, 1959 - March 24, 2019
Josephine Anchondo De Alba was born on November 21, 1959 in El Paso, Texas, then moved and resided in Bakersfield, CA since infancy. She was the oldest of five siblings showing leadership from a young age.
She was a true servant of the Lord, heavily involved in the Catholic churches and community in Bakersfield. She was an active member of the Alter Society, member of the Lady's of Fatima, attended daily mass and women's Bible study, created and ran fundraisers for the church.
This year, she and her husband Alfonso are celebrating their 39th year wedding anniversary. Together they raised three children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and godmother and truly touched the lives of those around her.
She had been fighting stage IV gastric cancer for the past two years, when the Lord called her to be with Him on March 24, 2019. She is survived by her mother and father, Graciela and Eduardo Anchondo, husband Alfonso De Alba, three children, Alfonso De Alba, Jr. and Whitney Jackson, Melissa and Willie Ramirez, Alejandro and Yuri De Alba, four grandchildren, Isaiah, Elijah and Ezekiel Ramirez and Aiden De Alba, her siblings, Rose, Elvira, Malena, Francisca, and Eduardo, Jr., and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Josie can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Viewing will be held from 4-8pm, rosary at 7pm at Sacred Heart, Thursday March 28th. Mass will be held at 10am Friday March 29th at Sacred Heart.