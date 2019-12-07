|
JOSEPHINE "CHICKIE" FINOCCHIARO
June 26, 1929 - November 28, 2019
Chickie passed away peacefully with her son, daughter and son-in-law at her side on Thanksgiving morning at the age of 90.
She treasured her family and friends and was a dedicated catholic and member of St. Mary's parish in Delano having worked in the church office for 30 years. She enjoyed trips to the casino, reading the newspaper and chatting about the weather.
Chickie is survived by Joe and Mary Finocchiaro, JoAnne and Ron Faubus, Guy and Julie Finocchiaro, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years and gambling partner, Pete Finocchiaro, parents Gaetano and Grazia Gattone, brother Joe and sister in law Mary Gattone, sister Grace Frattallone, daughters Grace Racicot and Petrina Moore.
Chickie's life will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Delano on Tuesday December 10, 2019. The rosary will begin at 10:00 am; mass at 11:00am followed by a graveside service.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019