Josephine Gonzales

SISTER JOSEPHINE MARIE GONZALES, RSM

Sister Josie died suddenly in her hometown of Bakersfield on October 12, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born to Luis and Zapopan Nolasco Gonzales and grew up in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish where she came to know the Sisters of Mercy. She graduated from East Bakersfield High School then Worked in the business office of Mercy Hospital. She entered the Sisters of Mercy in Burlingame in 1974 and professed her vows in 1978.

She studied guidance and counseling at Cal State Northridge and at Gallaudet University where she earned a Master's degree in Counseling and Guidance with special emphasis on deaf ministry. In 1991 she earned an MA in Social Work from Catholic University of America.

Her ministries included Director of Ministry to the Hispanic Handicapped in the Los Angeles Archdiocese, ministry with Spanish speaking deaf in the Diocese of Orange, as well as social work in Los Angeles and Bakersfield.

Her compassionate generous spirit led her to be of assistance to anyone she saw in need and in her retirement she kept busy doing errands for others and being social support to family and friends. She always enjoyed gatherings of family and friends and always enlivened them with her hearty laugh.

She predeceased by her sisters Oralia and Ramona and Is survived by her sister Mary Moreno, brother Jose and three generations of nephew and nieces, and her loving community of the Sisters of Mercy.

Due to current precautions services will be held outside at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 900 H St. Bakersfield, CA 93304. The rosary will begin at 9:30 am immediately followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 am. The committal portion of the ceremony will be held at Historic Union Cemetery following the Funeral Mass. Masks are required to be worn for the ceremonies and social distancing is encouraged. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, Ca 94010.