JOSEPHINE HARRIET WICKWIRE
April 23, 1924 - April 29, 2019
Josephine Harriet Wickwire passed away April 29, 2019 at age 95 surrounded by loving family.
Preceded in death by husband Edward Giles Wickwire III in 2011, she is survived by five children, Daniel, Esther, Elizabeth, John, Camille, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Born in Denver, CO April 23, 1924 to Charles and Esther Croyle, Jo had 4 brothers and 1 sister, Leonard, Don, Winifred, Lawrence and Homer.
Jo graduated Simpson Bible Institute in Seattle, WA where she met her husband Ed. Married in 1950 they served at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Bakersfield Rescue Mission and Fruitvale Community Church. In 1980 Ed retired and they moved to Furport, WA where they were involved in outreach ministries at Dalkena Community Church. From 1990-92 they served at International Missions in Reading, PA and then lived in Turkey for 3 months with their missionary son, Dan and his family. Jo shared the gospel of Jesus Christ with everyone she knew by word, deed or example. She was active in church life, supported missions worldwide and was a lifelong prayer warrior.
A funeral service was held May 6, 2019 in Solvang, CA with interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Ballard. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. May 26 at Dalkena Community Church in Newport, WA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 22, 2019